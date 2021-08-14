Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $227.80. 1,786,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

