Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.37. 651,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,325. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

