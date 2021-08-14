Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

VUG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.03. 518,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

