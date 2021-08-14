Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.15. 1,958,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

