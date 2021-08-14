Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 52,106,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,853,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 131.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.