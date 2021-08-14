Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.30. 1,947,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

