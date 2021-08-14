Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock remained flat at $$39.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.