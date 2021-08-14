Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $408.72. The stock had a trading volume of 428,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.55. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.31.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.