Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.64. 765,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

