Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 265.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.29. 3,766,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,585. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

