Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 2.66% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

XOUT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.44. 15,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.