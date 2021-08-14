Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

