Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 13,352,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

