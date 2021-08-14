Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.98. 2,402,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

