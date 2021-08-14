Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.36. 4,326,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

