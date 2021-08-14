Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.74. The stock had a trading volume of 541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,696. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

