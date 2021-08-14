Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

