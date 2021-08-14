Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,623 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

