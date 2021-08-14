Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 332,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 454,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. 4,941,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

