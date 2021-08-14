Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. 3,175,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

