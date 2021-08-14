Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the July 15th total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 291,676 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198,499 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,683,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000.

EAD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 155,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,889. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

