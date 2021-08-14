Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,899,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,201 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.