WePower Price Up 65.7% Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. WePower has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $249,445.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

