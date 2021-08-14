WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, WePower has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $224,109.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

