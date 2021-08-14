Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 318,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.