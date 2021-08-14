Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 365,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of WEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. 10,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.