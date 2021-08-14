Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 3.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.88% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 567,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.20. 15,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

