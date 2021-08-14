Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.15. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 680,378 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

