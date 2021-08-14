Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 225.7% in July

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WSTRF opened at $2.28 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3,332.20%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

