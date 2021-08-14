WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,691.50 ($22.10). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,675 ($21.88), with a volume of 297,608 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,662.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

