WHALE Trading 5% Higher This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. WHALE has a total market cap of $73.72 million and $1.20 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $11.75 or 0.00025117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00138571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,799.98 or 1.00002255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00874384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

