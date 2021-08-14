Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of WPM opened at C$55.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.78. The firm has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

