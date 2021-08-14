Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

