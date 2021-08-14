Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of WHITF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

