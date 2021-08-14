WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Benchmark increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $1,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.47 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

