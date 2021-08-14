Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.38. Wienerberger shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 975 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBRBY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

