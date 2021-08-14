Wilder World Market Capitalization Achieves $63.27 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001988 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00877935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044032 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,492,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

