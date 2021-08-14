William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aravive in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

ARAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

ARAV stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Aravive has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

