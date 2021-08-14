William Blair Comments on American International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

