Wing (WING) Tops One Day Volume of $11.41 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Wing has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $46.07 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.84 or 0.00052872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00153499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.36 or 1.00513084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00867875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,979,459 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,459 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

