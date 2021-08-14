Wings Trading Up 1.7% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $17,386.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.