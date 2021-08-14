WINk Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00189224 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

