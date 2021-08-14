Wirex Token (WXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.74 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and $34.46 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00137539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00154644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.62 or 0.99774921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00867867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wirex Token Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,600,500,000 coins. The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

