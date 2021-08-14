Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,554.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $160.87 or 0.00343621 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $927,474.79 and $12,554.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00878472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00104609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,766 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

