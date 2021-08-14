Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the July 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WOLWF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.