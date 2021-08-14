Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,795 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Workiva worth $80,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.44. 175,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,483. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.