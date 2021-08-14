World Token (WORLD) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $3.40 million and $83,775.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About World Token

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,565,448 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.