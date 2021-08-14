World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,644 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 239,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.