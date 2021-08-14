WOWswap Price Up 3% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $68,086.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00016473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

