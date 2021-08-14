WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,004.50 ($13.12). WPP shares last traded at GBX 996.60 ($13.02), with a volume of 1,905,005 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 974.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

